Lincoln National Corp Sells 252 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of Leidos worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 974,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after acquiring an additional 378,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

LDOS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,381. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

