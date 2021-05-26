Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,334,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.04. 15,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,705. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

