Lincoln National Corp Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,510,000 after buying an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 6,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

