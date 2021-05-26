Lincoln National Corp Has $141.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.95% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $141,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. 23,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

