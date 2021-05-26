Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,881 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

