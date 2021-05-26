Lincoln National Corp Acquires 52 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,549. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.11 and a one year high of $197.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

