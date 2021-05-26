Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Sells $22,680.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $22,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,527,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $31,740.00.

LWAY traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

