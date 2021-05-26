Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.080-1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.330-4.410 EPS.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $97.71. 508,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

