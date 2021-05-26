Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,693. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $14,668,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,548,030 shares of company stock worth $98,221,708. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.