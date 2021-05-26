Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.48

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 1434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

