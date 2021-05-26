Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FINMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

