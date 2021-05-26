LENSAR (LNSR) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LENSAR to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LENSAR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 892 3807 7022 187 2.55

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.81%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.50%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -1.96 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.76 million 66.97

LENSAR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -666.98% -89.16% -17.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LENSAR beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

