Lendefi (LDFI) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 56.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $194,868.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 112.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00058784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00348006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00182105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.00838104 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,577,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.