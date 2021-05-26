Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $29.90 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last three months.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

