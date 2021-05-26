Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 5.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,479. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $258.21 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

