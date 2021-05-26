La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

