KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.81

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.81 and traded as low as C$10.28. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 17,338 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KPT shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$100.98 million and a P/E ratio of -51.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.81.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is -358.21%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

