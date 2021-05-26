Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

ADRNY stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

