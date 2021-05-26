Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.05 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $214.82 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00004444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.00388222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00171450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00257179 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011194 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003351 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,918,231 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

