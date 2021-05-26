Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the April 29th total of 383,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KMTUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Komatsu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

KMTUY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 50,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

