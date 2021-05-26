Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post sales of $391.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the highest is $392.61 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,143 shares of company stock worth $7,909,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

