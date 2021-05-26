KeyCorp Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. Target has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.