Keybank National Association OH Sells 715 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.