Keybank National Association OH Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,996,000.

VIG stock opened at $155.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

