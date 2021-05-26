Keybank National Association OH Has $2.17 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.