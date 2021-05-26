Keybank National Association OH Has $1.72 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,287.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $747.02 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,272.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,185.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $9,044,675 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

