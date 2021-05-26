Keybank National Association OH Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.