Keybank National Association OH Buys 25,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RadNet by 120.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,205 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

