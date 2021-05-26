Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 19,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,666. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

