Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,928 shares of company stock valued at $199,943. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $987.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

