Kellner Capital LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Change Healthcare makes up 0.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,439,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 30.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 52,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

