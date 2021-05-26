Keep Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.32 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $140.28 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00078479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.36 or 0.00953317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.58 or 0.09752492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00091077 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 508,919,264 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

