Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

KPTI stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $677.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

