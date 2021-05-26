JustBet (WINR) One Day Volume Tops $18,090.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $18,090.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

