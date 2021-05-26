JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $30.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

