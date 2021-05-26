Josiah Hornblower Sells 5,977 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38.

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,538. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

