Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Swiss National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,814,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

