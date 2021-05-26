John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 5,794 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.
A number of research firms have commented on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.
