John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 5,794 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 74,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in American Superconductor by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

