John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.75 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.79 and a twelve month high of 21.09.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.