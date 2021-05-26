Jill May Acquires 12,307 Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Stock

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) insider Jill May bought 12,307 shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 366 ($4.78). 31,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,252. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 369 ($4.82). The stock has a market cap of £389.87 million and a P/E ratio of 68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

