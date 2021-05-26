Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ING Groep in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ING. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

