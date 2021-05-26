Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 3,800 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,455.67 ($45.15).

DGE opened at GBX 3,397.50 ($44.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,256.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,029.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.50 billion and a PE ratio of 70.78. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,404.50 ($44.48).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders bought a total of 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

