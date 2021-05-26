Jefferies Financial Group Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com stock opened at $227.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.26. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

