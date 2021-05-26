Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on CarLotz from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.08. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

