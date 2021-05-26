Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 76.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,326 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

