Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

ITRN stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

ITRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

