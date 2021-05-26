IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

ITP opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. IT Tech Packaging has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

