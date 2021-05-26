iStar Inc. (STAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 15th

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

iStar has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect iStar to earn ($0.46) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -108.7%.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. iStar has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

