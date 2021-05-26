iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.90. 163,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

