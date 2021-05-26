iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $160.00. 164,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

